Kannada TV Actor Kiran Raj Tracks Down Extortionist With Cyber Police Help 

Kiran Raj is popular among Kannada TV serial viewers and known for his performances in daily soaps like Kinnari, and Kannadathi. The actor, who is also known for his work in the Hindi serial "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlati Hai" and "Tu Ashiqui" managed to escape from an extortion bid on him by a miscreant.

The actor says that he had shared a phone number of his foundation through which he used to distribute food and supplies to the needy and it was misused by some miscreants to impersonate him.

Later, the actor started getting calls from someone who used to demand money and threatened to malign his reputation if he failed to pay up the amount demanded.

However, Kiran Raj posted a request on social media to help him. When this post drew the attention of Bangalore cybercrime police, they plunged into action by contacting the actor and later apprehending the culprit within three weeks after due investigations.

However, the culprit who was a youngster was let off with a stern warning. Kiran Raj stated that his intention was to take a firm stand against such cyberbullying. "It may take some time, effort and money but one has to be pro-active about stopping such crimes," says the actor.