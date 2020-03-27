KGF Actor Yash Being Spoon Fed During Coronavirus Lockdown

Now, we already told you that Kannada film stars Yash and Yash, Radhika Pandit, Narendra Modi, Coronavirus are among those who are strictly following instructions of PM Modi in staying at home. The duo has even urged fans not to venture out. In fact, even before the lockdown was introduced, Radhika had asked her fans not to come home on her birthday in the interest of their children. She didn't want to take any risk in times of such infections.

Now, the star couple are in self-quarantine and enjoying their family moments at home. They have two kids and the duo are having the time of their life playing with the kids and also spending quality time with each other.

Now, the advantage of home quarantine, as in the words of Yash himself is that KGF actor Yash is being spoon fed during the coronavirus lockdown. Well, well literally. Now, with maids too staying off work, husbands are lending a helping hand to their wives in household chores. So Yash being spoon fed is a little confusing. But before you draw any conclusions, let me tell you that it's not Radhika who's spoon feeding yash but their daughter Ayra. yash shared an instagram post with a cute caption and video of his daughter Ayra spoon feeding him and he seems to be enjoying every moment. Have a look...



