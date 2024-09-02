Kichcha Sudeep, Anup Bhandari and PrimeShow Entertainment's 'Billa Ranga Baasha' Unveiled

Hyderabad: The collaboration between Kichcha Sudeep and acclaimed director Anup Bhandari has been officially announced with the unveiling of their magnum opus, Billa Ranga Baasha. The announcement, made on Kichcha Sudeep’s birthday, was accompanied by the release of the film’s official logo and an intriguing concept video.

Following the success of Vikrant Rona, Anup Bhandari is teaming up once again with superstar Kichcha Sudeep. This collaboration is further elevated by the involvement of the makers of the hit film Hanuman, K Niranjan Reddy and Chaithanya Reddy from PrimeShow Entertainment. Their partnership promises to bring a grand scale to this ambitious project.

The concept video for Billa Ranga Baasha offers a glimpse into a futuristic world set in 2209 AD. The video reveals a dystopian landscape where iconic landmarks like the Statue of Liberty, the Eiffel Tower, and the Taj Mahal are destroyed. The film promises to explore three distinct regions and climates, packed with detailed visual storytelling that includes numerous easter eggs for audiences to discover.

Anup Bhandari expressed his excitement about the project, stating, “Niranjan Reddy was keen on collaborating with me after Vikrant Rona. When I shared the premise of Billa Ranga Baasha and its futuristic setting with him, he was thrilled. The scale of this project is immense, and teaming up with Kichcha Sudeep again is a fantastic opportunity. The response to Vikrant Rona was overwhelming, and I believe this film will surpass those expectations.”

The producers echoed Bhandari’s sentiments, noting their enthusiasm for the project. “The collaboration between Anup Bhandari and Kichcha Sudeep is already a head-turner. Given the success of Vikrant Rona in Telugu, we are confident that Billa Ranga Baasha will captivate audiences. We are eagerly looking forward to the shoot and to bringing this unique world to life.”

Billa Ranga Baasha will be produced in all major Indian languages and is set to begin shooting soon.