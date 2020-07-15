Kichcha Sudeep First Choice To Play Sanjay Dutt's Adheera Role in Yash's KGF Chapter 2?

Kichcha Sudeep is a pan India sensation and he has worked across industries. From Rajamouli's Eega and Baahubali to Salman Khan's Dabangg, the Sandalwood actor has come a long way and established a place for himself as a bankable star in all not only Sandalwood but Tollywood and Bollywood too.

Earlier speculation was rife that he had been approached to play a villain in Vijay Sethupathi's next after the makers were impressed with his role in Salman's Dabangg 3. However, the actor refuted all rumours, calling them false.

Now, there's another buzz doing the rounds. We all know that KGF Chapter 2 is one of the most awaited magnum opus this year. The hype tripled after the super success of KGF Chapter 1. The movie is huge not only in terms of budget but also star cast.

KGF Chapter 2 stars Sandalwood rocking star Yash, Shraddha Srinath and Bollywood actors Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt.

The latest rumour is that Kichcha Sudeep and not Sanjay Dutt was the first choice to play Adheera in KGF Chapter 2. Rumour has it that the makers of KGF approached Sudeep to play Sanjay Dutt role in the movie.

In a recent interview, when Sudeep was asked to validate this piece of news. He was quick to refute the claims saying the rumours are baseless. He says that he was never approached for the role but was asked to attend the screening of KGF Chapter 1.

The Kannada star also expressed happiness that Sanjay Dutt was doing the role in the KGF sequel.

KGF Chapter 2 is directed by Prashanth Neel. The movie is all set to hit theatres soon. Stay tuned.