Kichcha Sudeep Rejects Villain Role

Kichcha Sudeep is a household name not only in Sandalwood but also in Kollywood and Bollywood. Thanks to the dubbed versions of his movies being telecast on satellite channels and also OTT platforms, Sudeep is a familiar face for audience from across the industries.

Now, those who have watched Salman Khan's latest outing Dabangg 3 would nyi have missed this Kannada face. Yes, he not only played a baddie but also won hearts with his brilliant performance.

Now, after Indian filmmakers watched Sudeep in this role, they have been apparently knocking on his door asking him to play the villain. The latest offer seems to have come from none other than Tamil actor Simbu.

Social media was abuzz with speculation that the makers had approached Sudeep to play the baddie opposite Simbu in his upcoming film Manadu. There was also news that one round of talks were over. However, Sudeep has put an end to all speculation saying there's no truth to any of those reports.

Now, we are wondering if Sudeep has outrightly rejected the offer as he doesn't want to be known as the villain or if he's not keen on playing the role opposite an actor like Simbu.

We all know that he didn't have any qualms about taking on Salman Khan in the comedy action movie Dabangg 3. It may be recalled that Sudeep also played the negative role in Rajamouli's Eega against Nani. Let's see if Sudeep will change his mind for Manadu.