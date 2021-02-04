Kichcha Sudeep's Kotigobba Audio Release Will Be A Grand Affair

Fans of sandalwood actor Kichcha Sudeep are in for one more surprise. After the teaser of his most awaited movie "Vikranth Rona" was displayed on the world's tallest building Burj khalifa, Sudeep will be revealing his Avatar in Kotigobba 3.

This movie is likely to get released in theatres on April 29. The movie team is planning to release the audio of Kotigobba 3 in a grand wat and is making all the preparations in this regard.

According to sources, the songs of the movie will be released on March 28. The audio release program will be done in a grand scale. Now, fans are inquisitive about who all would be the chief guests at the event and who would release the songs of this movie during this occasion.

Sudeep who has recently celebrated 25 years of his film Journey in Dubai with the release of the title logo of his upcoming venture, is now busy with the promotion of his next release Kotigobba 3. Surappa Babu and Shiva Karthik have bankrolled and directed the movie.

The movie has a big star cast. Malayalam beauty Madonna Sabastien is the leading lady opposite Sudeep in this movie. Shraddha das, Aftab Shivadasaani, Ravi Shankar and others are in the star cast. Arjun Janya has scored the music for this movie. While fans are eager to listen to the numbers, the team will shortly reveal about other details.