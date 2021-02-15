Meghana Raj Gives First Glimpse Of Jr Chiru Sarja aka Little Simba

Kannada actress Meghana Raj had created curiosity among Sandalwood fans stating that she would give a sweet news soon leading to a lot of speculation. Now, the actress finally revealed the good news thereby putting an end to all the rumours.

The news she wanted to share was about her beloved child. Meghana had posted a video containing the voice of her child saying she would be sharing a photo of her child on February 14. The actress kept her word and shared photos of her beautiful moments with Late Chiranjeevi Sarja in a video. She has also shared the video comprising photos of herself carrying her beloved son in her arms. One could hear the giggling sound of the child in the video. Meghana has asked all her fans to say Hello to her son.

Fans who were eager to see the cute junior Chiranjeevi Sarja were thrilled to get the first glimpse of the little boy. After the cradle ceremony, Meghana had not shared any photos of her son. Henceforth, Meghana will be sharing more photos on social media, it is being said.

Meghana's Instagram followers have reached more than one million. After Meghana created suspense over the good news, fans were speculating that she would reveal the name of her son. They were also speculating that Meghana would give a surprise on the occasion of reaching one million followers. But now Meghana has drawn the curtain on speculations.

In her instagram post, Meghana has posted "Say Hello to our little samba."