Meghana Raj Reveals Chiru Sarja's Unfulfilled Dream, Hints At Comeback To Movies

Late Sandalwood actor Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife Meghana Raj Sarja has said that her son is her strength. "Chiru is the doer of all my activities and it is very difficult to forget the pain of separation from my husband but life has to move on. I see Chiru whenever I see my son," says Meghana Raj.

The actress who was speaking to the media after the cradle ceremony of her child said that she learnt how to face difficulties in life from her husband Chiranjeevi Sarja. "Chiru is my happiness, and the arrival of my son has brought me more excitement. Acting is my passion and shortly, I will resume my acting career. Chiru had never asked me to stop acting. I will keep acting till I can. I went into depression after Chiru left me but Chiru was enjoying every moment of his life. Now, I realise that we should live in the present. I do not know what will happen in the future," said Meghana Raj.

Meghana's father Sunder Raj who had spoken earlier had said that if his daughter decides to act they will support her because theirs is artists' family, our life is meant for the service of art. Meghana Raj said: "Astrologers have suggested some cute names for the child and now we too are searching for some good names. Some people have shared some names."

She also revealed that Chiranjeevi promised to rise as a phoenix and he has done just that.

The silver cradle which Dhruva has presented will be used during the naming ceremony of the child. "When we went for a check-up to the hospital, Chiru showed me a balcony and had said that he wanted to show our child to the world like Simbu did in the movie "Lion king". But he could not realize his dream, signs off Meghana Raj.

