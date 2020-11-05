Meghana Raj Sarja Cherished This Gift From Vishnuvardhan Family

Sandalwood actress Meghana Raj hails from a family of film stars. She's also married into a well known movie actors' family (Sarja).

Her parents Sundar Raj and Pramila Joshai are senior sandalwood actors. The family we hear shared a great relationship with Late actor Sahasasimha Dr Vishnuvardhan. Meghana's family is very close to the late actor's family.

It is a known fact that Meghana Raj is still mourning the loss of her husband Chiranjeevi Sarja. The Kannada actress was devastated after she lost her husband and is yet to come to terms with the situation. However, she has her child now because of which she is trying to keep herself diverted. In her son she sees her late husband Chiranjeevi Sarja.

Now back to her proximity with Vishnu. Meghana was pampered by Vishnuvardhan very much right from her childhood days. Meghana who recently changed her name on social media has shared some of her photos with Vishnuvardhan which have gone viral. Vishnuvardhan and Bharathi used to treat her like their own child, it is learnt. After the sad demise of Vishnuvardhan, his daughter Keerthi gave Meghana an expensive watch which the late actor used to wear as a token of love. Earlier, Meghana had shared a photo of herself wearing this watch on social media.

Recently, Vishnuvardhan's family along with Anirudh visited her family to convey their condolences after the sad demise of her husband Chiranjeevi Sarja. Recently Meghana had changed her name on social media to Meghana Raj Sarja from Meghana S Raj.