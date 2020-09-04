Nenapirali Prem joins Rowdy Fellow

Bengaluru: Actor, TV presenter and RJ Rohitt, who was last in Bucckaasuura (2018), has announced the next project titled Rowdy Fellow in recent days. Now the latest updated for the team is that another leading actor of Sandalwood Stylish star Nenapirali Prem will be seen in the movie playing a super cop character.



The film Rowdy Fellow will also be a debut movie for Rohitt as a director. The film will be produced under the banner of Swarnalatha Productions, which recently produced Dia in association with Padmavathi Pictures. In recent data, the makers are on the lookout to cast an actor for an important role in the film, now they are succeeded to get Prem on board. "It is all because of RJ Rohitt who also a good friend of mine. It is his debut movie as a director and he approached me to be part of this movie Rowdy Fellow. It is the best role but I learnt that scrip is very strong and has all the capability to get the audience to watch this film for more and more times. The play super cop character, which gives a shaded of popular cop roles like Singham and Dabaang. I am happy to be part of this Rowdy Fellow".

The team claims that the script of Rowdy Fellow is mentored and curated by KGF director Prashanth Neel. Tamil actor Vidya Pradeep, who made her debut with Bangara S/o Bangaradha Manusha, has paired opposite Rohitt in Rowdy Fellow. The film, which also explores a mother-son relationship, has senior actor Urvashi playing a prominent role.

"It was a very special role and we were very keen that this should be played by a special person. Later it demanded that Prem be the best person for this super cop role. His character will be complete entertainment for the audience and he will see for 20 minutes of the screen" says actor-turned-director Rohitt. The film will also feature Prakash Raj, Umashree and Ravi Varma in other supporting roles.