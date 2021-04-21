Nikhil Kumaraswamy Down With COVID on Wedding Anniversary

Actor and politician Nikhil Kumara Swamy was infected with Coronavirus on the day of his marriage anniversary. We hear about many other artists who have got affected by the virus. Nayana Nagaraj of Gini Rama serial has also tested positive for Corona. Another famous actor Sonu Sood also is infected with Corona. All these three artists have revealed this on social media.

"Initial tests have shown that I am affected with Coronavirus. Nobody need get alarmed by this. I am getting treated by doctors. Whoever were in contact with me get yourself tested," thus had posted Nikhil Kumara Swamy on social media. Even his father Kumara Swamy is also affected with Corona.

"My salutations to all of you. I came to know today that I am infected with Corona virus. I am being quarantined and getting treated. Do not worry. I feel I got time to solve your problems. I shall be ever with you," thus has stated Sonu Sood on social media.

Several other artists who are now suffering from Coronavirus are Bollywood actor Sumeet Vaz, Rahul Roy, Asuthosh Rana, and a few others who are reported have been affected by this deadly virus. Frequent appeals by many doctors are being made on social media to create awareness among people about the precautionary measures to be taken.



