No intention to defame Darshan: Indrajit

Film director Indrajit Lankesh on Saturday clarified that he spoke in the interest of the hotel waiter, not to gain any publicity from celebrity case. He further said that he did not have any personal grudge against actor Darshan. "I did not intend to defame the actor. I just wanted to get justice for the hotel worker," Indrajit said and urged media persons not to drag the name of former chief ministers H D Kumara Swamy and Siddaramaiah into the case.



"They have nothing to do with the issue," he clarified. He said he had acted on his own on behalf of the waiter as he was afraid of coming out in the open against a big man. He asked Darshan to show big heart and apologise to the hotel worker. Karnataka Rajya Raita Sangha (KRRS) State unit president Badagalapura Nagendra said Darshan should not be continued as ambassador of the agriculture department. Speaking to media persons here on Saturday, he said Darshan was facing charge for assaulting a worker and used foul language. "This is not the culture of the farming community. Agriculture Minister B C Patil also came from film industry and he should guide Darshan," Nagendra said.