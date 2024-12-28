PMF announces collaboration with Golden Star Ganesh

Sandalwood's beloved actor, Golden Star Ganesh, is set to take on an exciting new project that promises to elevate Kannada cinema to new heights. After the success of his recent hit Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi, which celebrated 100 days at the box office and garnered immense popularity on OTT platforms, Ganesh has teamed up with the prestigious Telugu production house People Media Factory for their upcoming Kannada film, #PMF49.

People Media Factory, known for producing blockbuster Telugu films like Karthikeya 2, Venky Mama, Oh Baby, Dhamaka, and New-Sense, has been a key player in the Telugu film industry. With #PMF49, the production house is making a significant foray into Kannada cinema, aiming to offer a grand cinematic experience with Ganesh in the lead role.

Under the leadership of TG Vishwa Prasad, People Media Factory is committed to delivering high-quality storytelling and cutting-edge production, and #PMF49 will be no exception. The film marks the directorial debut of B. Dhananjaya, a renowned choreographer, who is set to bring a fresh perspective to the project.

While the title, cast, and technical details are yet to be revealed, this collaboration is generating considerable excitement among fans and industry insiders alike. With a focus on a larger-than-life narrative, #PMF49 is expected to be a game-changer in the Kannada film industry. Stay tuned for more updates as this thrilling new project unfolds!