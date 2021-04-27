Pooja Gandhi Comeback Movie With Dandupalya Director

Sandalwood actress Pooja Gandhi,.who came to limelight through the movie "Mungaru Male", has been a part of sandalwood for the past 15 years. The actor who tried her luck in Politics had also withdrawn from acting in movies for about 3 years from 2018.

Pooja, who had signed in the beginning of this year for a K S Jawahar directorial movie, has signed one more movie. The movie "Dandupalya" directed by Srinivas Raju, had depicted her in a different shade. Now, pooja will be seen in a pivotal role in a movie directed by the same director, Srinivasa Raju.

This is going to be a suspense thriller and we learn that about fifty percent of ths movie has already been completed. The movie will be released not only in Kannada but also in several south Indian languages.

Srinivasa Raju had directed the movie "Dandupalya" for the first time in the year 2012. He had also directed this movie's sequel "Dandupalya 2" and " Dandupalya 3" in 2017 and 2018. Pooja Gandhi, who did not act in any movies after "Dandupalya 3", is currently working in a movie called "Samhaarini" besides acting in Srinivasa Raju's new venture.



