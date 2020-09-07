Puneeth Introduction Song In Yuvarathnaa In Goa

Sandalwood Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar starrer 'Yuvarathnaa' Will resume its shooting on September 20.

The Kannada power star who was forced to take a break from the shoot due to coronavirus lockdown, will take part in the shooting of his introduction song in the movie.

The movie is being helmed by Santhosh Anandram and the choreography for this song will be done by Janani master choreographer. Some portions of this song are yet to be shot and this will be done shortly.

The team had planned to shoot this song abroad in places like Austria, and Slovenia but got cancelled due to Corona. Elaborating on the details, director Santhosh Anandram tweeted further stating that the balance portions of the song will be shot in some locations of the beach town and tourist's paradise, in Goa.

In all, about twenty days of shooting of this movie is left and the team is confident of finishing the work as planned. The director and the actor have united for the second time. The movie is being produced under the banner Hombale Films and the teasers and posters of this movie have aroused a lot of curiosity among Puneeth's fans. The other actors in the star cast are Dhananjay and Sayyesha.

However, the uncertainty about opening of theatres to release movies of big stars is still keeping producers on tenterhooks. It remains to be seen what will happen to quite a number of movies that are waiting for release in big theatres.