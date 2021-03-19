Puneeth Rajkumar Recalls Life Lessons Learnt From Appaji

Birthday wishes poured in from all corners of the state on the occasion of the birthday of Sandalwood Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar. The who's who from the film fraternity sent in their best wishes to the actor. When we scanned through the pages of a kannada book called "Vyakthiya Hindina Vyakthitva" (Personality behind the Person) written by Prakruthi N Banavasi and Puneeth Rajkumar, we can see some emotional lines written by Appu in the chapter "Naa kanda Appaji". Here are some interesting memories quoted by the actor in his book.

"My earliest memory of my father was that I used to go with him and my mother for outoor shootings. They could not leave me alone at home as I was too young. Hence I am used to staying amidst shooting sets from those days. During the days, I had the opportunity to watch my father in close proximity. It is said that I was seen in the movie 'Premada Kaanike" when I was one year old boy.

My grandmother didn't want me to act at that age as she was scared that somebody would cast an evil eye on me. But later, she felt happy watching me on the screen. When I was a five year old boy, I didn't know what was wrong and what was right. I remember one day while on the sets of a shooting I shouted at a boy who was related to me from my father's side. I am not sure. I faintly remember that incident. I had said to him that if he doesn't play with me I wouldn't be taking him to the sea. My father got very enraged and warned me.

Though I got scared a little in the beginning I started crying and shedding tears. Later, he advised me saying that it was wrong to think that others are dependent on us. He had said that everyone is capable of leading their life on their own and they can go anywhere they like and had added that it was wrong to exercise our authority on others. I feel today that it was the right moment to teach me that lesson on that day.

As his youngest son, I had a special bonding with him. I learnt to place every step in my life carefully after knowing how he had understood simple truths of life. We have to congratulate my father for his two qualities. One for his power of perception and secondly, his capacity to live what he has perceived without hesitation. About his qualities, he never used to envy anyone. He would be always happy.

He never used to get disturbed by anything. He used to treat everyone equally. These are a few of his noble qualities which are hard to practice. When I get up in the morning, I see a photo of him in which he is seen pointing his fingers as if to exhort me to rush ahead. My fondest memory of him is that he never used to address me by name.

He used to call me "Kandaa" (My Child) which indicated the deep love he had for me. Every day and every moment I spent with him has given special meaning to my life and precious to this day. It was a great blessing that I was able to see him as my father in this life" thus has written Puneeth Rajkumar.