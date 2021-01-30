Puneeth Rajkumar To Reprise Vijay Sethupathi Role In Kannada Remake Of Oh My Kadavule?

The latest sandalwood sensation Darling Krishna had worked with Puneeth Rajkumar in several movies. He appeared in "Jackie", "Hudugaru" and "Dodmane Huduga". He had not only acted but also had worked in the direction department, we hear.

Now, we have learned that the two have joined hands again for another new movie. The special feature about this movie is that Darling Krishna will be seen in the lead role while Puneeth will appear in a special role. As per the buzz, a Tamil movie titled "O my Kadavule' which was directed by Ashwath Marimuthu will be remade in Kannada.

A character in this movie that was played by Vijay Sethupathi will be played by Puneeth in the Kannada version of the Kollywood flick oh my Kadavule. Between, we hear that this is a fantasy love story. Nagendra Prasad who had acted in the movie "Manasella Neene' will be directing this movie after converting the story and screenplay to suit the Kannada nativity. Nagendra Prasad will be making his debut as a director in this movie. Nagendra Prasad has also worked as a choreographer for a few movies.

Nagendra Prasad had worked as an assistant director for a Hindi movie called "Rowdy Rathod" which was helmed by his brother Prabhudeva. "O my Kadavule' had become a super hit in Tamil and was screened at many film festivals. However, an official announcement of all these details is yet to be made by the Production team.