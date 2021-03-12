Puneeth Rajkumar's Yuvarathnaa Pre-Release in Mysore

Sandalwood actor Puneeth Rajkumar's upcoming film "Yuvarathnaa" team is getting busy with its promotional activities. This will be the third mega budget movie to be released post Coronavirus break after Dhruva Sarja's 'Pogaru' and Darshan's 'Robert'.



Now, Sandalwood is getting into thr culture of organising pre-release functions for all the new movies. Following suit, the 'Yuvarathnaa' team has revealed that they are going to hold a pre-release function for the movie on March 20 at Mysore.



This movie is all set to release in theatres on April 1. According to the team, the pre-release function will be held on the evening of Saturday. Appu and the team of this movie will entertain fans on this occasion. Since Dasara was not celeberated with the expected pomp and fanfare last year, this function which will be called 'Yuva Sambhrama' will be conducted on a grand scale in the palace city.

"Shreyas Media", which is organising this function has said that this function will beat all the earlier events held in the city till date. It is not known who will be the Chief guest for this function.

This movie has a huge star cast including Puneeth Rajkumar, Sayesha Saigar, Dhananjay, Diganth, Sonu Gowda, Prakash Raj, Prakash Belavadi, and others. Santosh Anandrram has directed this movie which is bankrolled by Hombale films. S Thaman has composed music for this movie. We are yet to get the details about business aspects of the Production.