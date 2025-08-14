PVR INOX Ignites Logos with ‘Kantara’ Flame for Independence Day Weekend

Bengaluru: Hombale Films and PVR INOX are set to thrill cinema lovers this Independence Day weekend by giving the multiplex chain’s iconic logo a fiery ‘Kantara’ touch — ahead of the much-anticipated release of Kantara: Chapter 1.

As a special Independence Day initiative, PVR INOX has incorporated the flame element, a signature visual from Kantara, into its logo to offer audiences a unique pre-release experience. The move comes as part of the promotional build-up to one of the year’s most awaited films, slated for release on October 2.

From August 14, moviegoers watching Coolie and War 2 across all PVR INOX theatres will witness this special flame-themed animated logo, created using advanced projection systems and digital technology. The design is intended to capture the core energy and cultural richness of Kantara, demonstrating how brand identity can also serve as a gateway into a cinematic universe.

“This is not just a logo change — it’s an invitation to step into an unforgettable story world,” said Gautam Dutta, CEO (Revenue & Operations), PVR INOX Ltd. “Cinema is not merely entertainment; it’s an emotion that unites the nation. By adding the essence of Kantara to our brand identity, we’re honouring India’s cultural narratives while setting new benchmarks for cinematic celebrations.”

Vijay Kiragandur, founder and producer at Hombale Films, expressed pride in the collaboration: “PVR INOX, as India’s largest multiplex chain, has unparalleled audience reach. To celebrate Kantara in such a unique way, especially during Independence Day, is a matter of great pride for us. Together, we aim to share stories rooted in our culture with audiences across the globe.”

Both companies have promised more innovative audience engagement initiatives in the coming weeks, further building excitement for Kantara: Chapter 1 before its release.

Through such collaborations, PVR INOX and Hombale Films reaffirm their leadership in shaping the future of cinema in India — delivering premium, immersive experiences to millions of viewers.



