Rachita Ram Breaks Silence On Love Affair With Nikhil Kumaraswamy, Marriage

Rachita Ram is riding high in her career. It wouldn't be wrong if we said that the actress is one of the most sought-after actress to play the leading lady in Kannada films.

Of late, there have been a lot of rumours about the actress quitting movies to get married. The actress who usually is recluse and prefers to keep to herself and not respond to such rumours has decided to put an end to all the speculation surrounding her personal life.

Rumours of Rachita Ram's marriage surfaced after she was seen with Nikhil Kumar (her Seetharama Kalyana co-star) at a temple.

Rachita has requested fans to give her privacy while rubbishing reports of her reported marriage to her co-star. She says this is mere gossip and that she would definitely share news of her marriage with her fans whenever it happens. She asked them to steer clear of gossip mongers and such news that are meant to spread lies about her. Rachita also clarified that he is not getting married anytime soon and the talk about a date being fixed is all false.

Rumours about the dimple cheeked beauty's affair with Deve Gowda's grandson Nikhil Kumaraswamy went viral a fortnight ago and ever since making the rounds. The topic is also being hotly discussed in Gandhinagar circles.

Taking to her social media page, Rachita posted, Unless I post something on my official pages, please do not believe it. Any news related to my movie or personal life will be true only if it's published by me on my official pages. Else these are mere juicy stories meant for entertainment.