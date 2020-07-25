Rashmika's Kannada Pickup Line To Woo Mahesh Babu

Tollywood actress Rashmika Mandanna may he a household name in Telugu right now. But essentially, she's a Kannadiga. This coorgis beauty made her debut in Kannada with Rakshit Shetty who she later got engaged to and broke up too. But that's a story for another day.

Rashmika was seen in hit Telugu movies like Vijay Deverakonda's Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, Nithiin's Bheeshma and recently in Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru. While the movie hit upon soldier sentiment, another parallel plot was a love story even though it was one-sided. Rashmika plays a girl who falls head over heels with Mahesh and tries several means to win his heart. Those who watched the movie must be familiar with Rashmika's song for Mahesh 'He's so sweet, hot and handsome'. Now, what if we told you Rashmika was even heard using a Kannada pick up line to woo Mahesh?

We are talking about the dubbed version of Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna movie "Sarileru Neekevaru". While Rashmika has stayed away from Kannada movies, her fans in Karnataka are all set to get a visual treat. Here's your chance to watch her in dubbed movies on the small screen.

We hear that her movies are getting huge TRP ratings for Kannada TV Channels. Hence, some of her select movies are being dubbed to cater to her fans. Her movie with Vijay Devarakonda "Geeta Govindam" was recently dubbed to Kannada and was titled "Selfie Shurumaadida Love Story" which will be telecast on Sunday in one of the Kannada entertainment channels.

Now, her movie with Telugu star Mahesh Babu "Sarileru Neekevaru" will hit the small screens dubbed into kannada with the title "Major Ajay Krishna". This news which has gone viral has not only thrilled Rashmika followers but Mahesh's Kannada fans too.