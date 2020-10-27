Ravichandran Registered Kannadiga Title 20 Years Ago

Sandalwood crazy star Ravichandran's next movie 'Kannadiga' was launched on Dasara festival day.

Earlier, there was a lot of buzz about this movie which has a historical theme. The movie Kanandiga which would be directed by B M Giriraj. A special guest on the occasion was the presence of Century star Shivarajkumar who showed the opening board while his brother Raghavendra Rajkumar switched on the camera and greeted the team by giving them good wishes.

There are some interesting features in this movie. The time frame and nativity that was prevailing in the year 1858 will be recreated in this movie. The role of the families of the Historic writers of ancient times in recording the history and their contributions are immense. Actor Ravichandran will be seen in the role of a historic writer Gunabhadhra in Kannadiga.

Paavana will be the leading lady in this movie. Swathi Chandrasekhar will be playing the role of Sankammabbe. The role of Kittal will be enacted by Jimmy Walter. Other members of the cast in Kannadiga include Chi Gurudatt as kamareela Bhat, Dattanna as Swamiji of the mutt, Balaji Manohar as Mallinatha, and Achuth Kumar as Harigopal will be enacting their roles in the movie.

The team has also revealed that actress Sumalatha Ambareesh will be seen as Queen Chenna Bairaa Devi. Ravichandran who spoke about the movie said, " The entire team of this movie is totally new to me. Every movie appears new to me. It is really a challenge to appear as Kannadiga." Leading lady Paavana said, " I will be seen as a strong lady in this movie. I have worked in Giriraj movies earlier also and I feel happy about the creation of a character for me in this movie also."

Actor Balaji Manohar said, "Ravichandran is a wonderful technician not only in Kannada but also in the film world. I am proud to act as his brother in the movie Kannadiga."

The story is about 150 years old. It is really a challenge to recreate the environment and buildings of those times. In this process art director Hosmane Murthy and the team are said to have consulted many historians, and read sever historical literatures to give a shape to the settings.

Areas around Chikkamagalur are being used as it is as per the present plans of the production team. The first schedule of the shooting of this movie will commence in November and the work will continue for about 30 days.

G S V Seetharam will be handling the camera for this project while music will be composed by Ravi Basrur. Arjun kittu will be handling editing work. "Who has to produce this movie? Who should be the Producer to get the top quality output of this project?" were some of the questions that were raised.

Moreover, such movies can be produced by filmmakers who have good taste. For this reason the makers contacted N S Rajkumar who had produced 'Jatta' and 'Mythri'.

The Producer liked the content very much after hearing the storyline and agreed to produce this movie. Later, after lengthy discussions some points were added and finally the script got ready, said the director.

When the question of selecting the actor to play the dignified lead role was raised we thought it needs an actor who has prominent calibre in the industry and the first name that came to my mind was Ravichandran who I felt is best suited for the character.

When the team narrated the story to him he said he has no hesitation in accepting this character and added, since the story has different parameters the making has to be handled by ourselves and said only acting is his responsibility. This way Ravi sir made his entry into the project, says the team.

Another interesting thing about this movie is that the title Kannadiga was registered by Ravichandran about twenty years ago. When producer N S Rajkumar approached the actor to give the title to his banner, Ravichandran had refused stating that he wanted to act in the movie of the said title. Now, at last, 'Kannadiga' will be on sets with Ravichandran in the lead role.