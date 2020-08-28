Reba Monica John to pair with Dhananjay

Bengaluru: Reba Monica John, who debuted opposite Nivin Pauly in Jacobinte Swargarajyam, will play the lead role in 'Rathnan Prapancha' starring Dolly Dhananjaya.

The movie 'Rathnan Prapancha' is being directed by Rohit Padaki, produced by Yogi G Raj and Karthik Gowda. The team on Thursday revealed that popular South India actress Reba Moinica John of 'Bigil' fame will share her screen space with Dolly.

For Reba Monica, who essayed several lead roles in Malayalam and Tamil, Rathnan Prapancha' is second movie in Kannada. Originally from Mangalore, Reba began her career in Malayalam cinema and earned fame in Tamil cinema.

Although Reba traces her roots to Kerala, she was born and brought up in Bengaluru. She has done her post-graduation from Christ University. A runner-up in the reality series 'Midukki', she has worked in two Malayalam films. In Kollywood, she debuted with Jargundi, and followed up with another Tamil film.

"The shoot of the film is likely to begin in September with strict adherence to Covid regulations. The team is planning to shoot the film with minimum crew in Bengaluru. An official announcement regarding the film's schedule will be made soon and lead actress Reba will join soon," a Rathnan Prapancha team member said.

Dhananjaya plays the role of 'Rathnakara' in the movie. The film is about mother-son relationship. The first-look poster was released on the occasion of Varamahalakshmi festival and it became an instant hit among netizens.