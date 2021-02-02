Rishab Shetty's Tollywood Debut in Mission Impossible

Talented Sandalwood actor and director Rishabh Shetty is entering Tollywood. The actor-director who earned fame through his movie Kirik Party' will be making his debut through a Telugu movie called 'Mission Impossible'.

This movie is helmed by Swarup RJS and Rishabh will be making a guest appearance in this movie. The team which has not disclosed much about his role has said that his character will be liked by everyone. Suhas and Sandip Raj will be seen in pivotal roles in this movie.

Sandip Raj has expressed his happiness about Rishabh's debut. "it is amazing to share screen space with you. As an actor and director, you are an inspiration for many artists," thus has tweeted Sandip.

Even Rishabh has not revealed much about this movie but has only thanked the director. As per the available details, the movie has finished the first phase of its shooting and Rishabh will be joining the sets in its second schedule.

Recently, Rishabh Shetty has commenced work on his sequel "Bell Bottom 2". This movie which is being directed by Jayathirtha is a sequel to the super hit movie Bell bottom which was released in 2019. Other than these movies, Rishabh Shetty is busy with many other projects in hand like Hero, Harikathe alla Girikathe, Mahaneeyare Mahileyara, Cowboy Krishna, Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana and other projects.