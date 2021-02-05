RJ Sindhu To Replace Bhumi Shetty In Maja Bharatha

A new anchor has arrived in place of Bhumi Shetty for the comedy show "Maja Bharatha' on popular entertainment channel Colors Kannada. All these days, this program was being hosted by Bhumi Shetty of Bigg Boss fame and Harish Raj. But Bhumi Shetty had to abruptly exit from this show.

Viewers were curious about who would come in place of Bhumi Shetty. Now, this show is going to glitter with a new anchor. Colors Kannada has shared the promo of the introduction of this new anchor on its official website.

RJ, Sindhu who has been working as a radio jockey for the past 10 years has replaced Bhumi Shetty in this show. RJ Sindhu who is known for her bubbly behaviour and talkativeness has acted in a movie also. She was seen in a pivotal role in a movie called "Chekka Chivanta Vaanam" directed by Maniratnam. Prakash Raj, Jyothika, Aditi Rao Hydari, Arvind Swamy, Simbu, were in the star cast of this movie.

Bhumi Shetty had to quit "Maja Bharatha' after opportunity came knocking at her door from Tollywood. The actress is said to have received a call from the Telugu film industry to act in a serial called "Atharintlo Akka Chellalu". Bhumi will be replacing Chaitra Rai in this serial. Small screen appearance is not new to Bhumi Shetty as she had earlier worked in a Kannada serial titled "Kinnari".

She had also appeared in a Telugu serial called "Ninne Pelladatha" in a prominent role. Meanwhile, Bhumi Shetty got an offer from Bigg Boss and the actress had to come out of this serial. Now Bhumi is heading again towards TV serials.