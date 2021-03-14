Roberrt Movie Makers Devise Strategy To Kill Piracy

The producers and the team of recently released Kannada movie 'Roberrt' have planned a new strategy to prevent piracy. The movie which was released on Mahashivaratri on a massive scale has become a victim of the piracy mafia like other newly released movies. Sandalwood producer Umapathy Srinivas is already feeling the pinch of the piracy menace.

Roberrt producer Umapathy Srinivas had earlier strictly warned that people who indulge in piracy would be severely punished. The Producer has already initiated legal action against culprits resorting to piracy.

The team has formed squads to identify culprits. All Roberrt links are being deleted. We also learn that whoever is clicking these links are losing money. The miscreants have inbuilt Google pay, and phone pay and people who are opening these links are losing money. we hear that so far the cybercrime division have deleted about 1500 piracy links.

For this purpose, the producer is said to have formed a big squad. The squad has listed the names of people who have uploaded these links. These people will be booked under goonda act. Experts from Mumbai are also working against the piracy menace. The squad is confiscating and breaking the mobile phones of the miscreants who were involved in capturing the movie scenes in theatres.

They have formed whatsapp groups and are deleting new links the moment they appear within about 8-10 minutes. Robert is running to full houses after its release. Darshan can be seen in two shades in this movie and his fans are thrilled to see him in those avatars.

Asha Bhat, Shivaraj K R Pete, Chandu B Gowda, Dilip R Shetty, Dharmanna Kadur, and others are seen in the star cast of the movie besides senior actors like Jagapathi Babu and Devaraj. Two songs from this movie have already become hits and have gone viral on social media.