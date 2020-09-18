Sahasasimha Vishnuvardhan Birth Anniversary: Sandalwood Pays Tributes

"As a son, his qualities and as a fan sweet memories, his simplicity, his clean mind, his innocence, his hospitality, his lifestyle...perhaps if there's one person who has influenced me totally in every way, it's none other than my father-in-law Sahasasimha Dr Vishnuvardhan," thus writes Kannada actor Anirudh Jakaar.

Today is late Sandalwood actor Vishnuvardhan's birth anniversary. On the occasion, Anirudh took to social media to express his gratitude. "You are true inspiration," he posted on his Facebook wall.

"Not a day goes up without us thinking of you. Never has it occured to us that you are not amongst us. You have been our strength every day. On your birthday, as a humble soul before you all I can ask is for your blessings for all, hand hold us and take us forward as always, Happy Birthday Legend," thus writes Anirudh on his Facebook page.

The post has been extensively shared and circulated on social media. Besides Anirudh, Sahasasimha fans, as well as Sandalwood film stars, shared their memories of the actor. Here's a look on which Kannada actor wrote what on Twitter to mark Vishnuvardhan's birth anniversary.

Vishnuvardhan was one of the most talented actors in the Kannada film industry. He belonged to the league of Dr Rajkumar, also a talented artiste. Making his debut in Nagarahavu, Vishn became a household name in the industry for his stylish mannerisms. He used to be called the Rajesh Khanna of the Kannada film industry for his style and choice of movies.





18th is our day,,, this day belongs to all the die hard ,loyal fans of our beloved Legend. His life and persona is followed my countless and tat makes his legacy live forever. As I said its our day,,let's celebrate.

Happy returns to every fan & follower.#VishnuSirLivesForever







Remembering Vishnu Sir on his 70th birthday ✨







You will always remain one of the greatest artists our film industry has witnessed. May your charisma continue to live young in our hearts Vishnuvardhan sir ✨

ಅಭಿನಯ ಭಾರ್ಗವ, ಸಾಹಸಸಿಂಹ, ಪ್ರೀತಿಯ ವಿಷ್ಣು ದಾದ ರವರಿಗೆ ಹುಟ್ಟು ಹಬ್ಬದ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು ✨










