Sandalwood Actor Hurt On Movie Sets

Actor Rishab Shetty had a narrow escape after a petrol bomb exploded during the shooting of his movie with actress Ganavi at Belur in Haasan district.

A few strands of Rishab's hair are said to have got burnt and he had some burn injuries on his back. A major tragedy was averted as the team had taken enough precautionary measures. Nothing happened when the first bomb exploded but the second explosion would have had disastrous effect had the actor not been cautious.

Rishab wanted to do something during the brief lockdown period. So he went on to make a different kind of movie with limited locations within a short span of time. Fans who had seen the trailer of this movie which is titled as "Hero" a few days ago are shocked after hearing this news.

Here's wishing Rishab Shetty a speedy recovery.