Sandalwood Actress Manya Recuperating After Paralysis Stroke

Well known Sandalwood actress Manya who has appeared in several kannada actors like Darshan, Shri Murali, and Vishnuvardhan, has suffered a paralysis stroke. The actress who had won the hearts of Kannada audience in the Darshan movie "Shastri" was away from the film industry for many years. Manya, who is living in America at present, is very active on social media. The actress has revealed about her illness on social media. She has said that she is unable to either sit, walk, or sleep! She has shared these difficulties on social media with a lengthy message.

"After I met with an accident three years ago, the left portion of my body was paralysed. Since my left leg was not working I had to be treated in the intensive care unit. Steroid injection was being given to my back. Nobody is allowed to enter because of covid restrictions. I am alone. I hope to recover soon. I am unable to walk or sit or sleep for the past three weeks. I am trying to come back to my previous state. I was under the impression that I might not be able to dance again but the doctors have assured me that I can do it after my recovery. I feel I am gradually recovering. I thank God for this," thus stated Manya in her social media post.

She further added "Do not give up yourself. Fight for every small thing. I assure that it will fortify you. I got pained too much during those times. I have cried a lot. I will win and come and dance again." Many Netizens have expressed their sympathy to this young actress and have wished her a fast recovery.

Check her social media post







