Sandalwood Director Denies Leaking Jaggesh Audio Clip

The verbal clash between veteran actor Jaggesh and the fans of Sandalwood Challenging Star Darshan has reached a flash point.

After Darshan fans verbally reprimanded Jaggesh while he was at a shooting spot and forced him to seek an apology, Jaggesh vented out his fury on social media. All these happened just because of an audio clip that went viral.

The clipping of the audio conversation that went on between actor Jaggesh and a Sandalwood director of the movie Inspector Vikram Vikyath has caused all this havoc.

Darshan fans have alleged that Jaggesh has spoken lightly about actor Darshan. Director Vikyath who had kept mum even after this episode reached its peak, has finally broken his silence to give his statement through a press note for the first time. The director has admitted that the voice in the video clip was his voice but has expressed his ignorance about the person who has leaked the audio clip.

"On February 9 at about 8.30, Kannada actor Jaggesh spoke to me over the phone. That phone call has gone viral everywhere. It is true that the voices that are contained in this clip are of Jaggesh and me. I swear on God that I have not either recorded or released these conversations on social media. Let there be a thorough investigation to find out who has leaked this audio clip. I will render my full cooperation in this regard," stated Vikyath.

On further justifying his statement the director said "I am aware of what I have spoken in this audio clip. Jaggesh alone is responsible for whatever he has spoken. I also categorically deny Jaggesh's statement which he has implicitly posted on twitter that I have used this clip for the promotion of my movie. The recording of the movie "Ranga Nayaka" directed by Jaggesh and Guru Prasad has been completed. I am on the verge of commencing the shooting. I request you all to please support me in this venture. Challenging star Darshan obliged my request to make a special appearance in the movie "Inspector Vikram" produced by me. I make it clear that I have great regards for Darshan sir and his fans. More importantly than anything, I want to swear that I am not involved in this conspiracy of revealing this type of audio clip for cheap publicity," thus has stated Vikyath in his press note.