Sandalwood Drug Case: Vivek Oberoi’s Brother-In-Law Aditya Alva’s House Has Been Raided

The Central Crime Branch of Bengaluru raided Aditya Alva's house who is the son of former minister Jeevaraj. Aditya went missing ever since he is accused in the case. Thus, Police officials made a raid in his house to dig out the evidence. CCB officials are targeting the people who arranging rave parties reported news agency Press Trust of India. According to the sources, cases are registered against 15 people and nine out of them are arrested.

In the statement released to media CCB said, "Search warrant obtained and searches being conducted at Aditya Alva's house near Hebbal called 'House of Life'."

Coming to the raid in Aditya's house, the Police team raided his house which also has a swimming pool located next to the Hebbal lake. His lavish house is spread over four acres and is also used to organize rave parties.

Coming to the film stars who are arrested in this case include Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani. Even the party organiser Viren Khanna, realtor Rahul and an RTO clerk BK Ravishankar were also taken into remand.

The Central Crime Branch of Bengaluru concentrated on this case after the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested three people who were carrying synthetic drugs. It is also said that those drug peddlers used to supply drugs to ace Kannada film actors.