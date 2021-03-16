Sandalwood Drugs Case: More Skeletons Tumble Out

Investigations pertaining to drug racket in Sandalwood are gaining momentum day by day. Police, who recently raided the house and office of Kannada Producer Shankar Gowda is believed to have recovered some valuable details about this scandal. Govinda Pura police who have confiscated mobile, Laptop, Pen drive, from Shankar Gowda have grilled the producer and obtained some details on the first day. The Producer is believed to have said that he had connections with several actresses. Shankara Gowda used to organise big parties for famous actresses. In this backdrop, there is a likelihood of police serving notices to those celebrity actresses also.

Shankara Gowda appeared before the police for an inquiry on March 9. Later, Shankara Gowda was asked to appear on March 11 also with his manager Bheema, Fayum, and Vicky Malhothra.

We hear that Producer Shankara Gowda used to get drugs from Kashmir through Fayum for his drug parties. Now, the police are collecting more details after this startling revelations from these people. Earlier star actresses Ragini Dwivedi, Sanjana Galrani, Diganth, Aindrita, Anushri, Geetha Bhat were summoned and were grilled by the CCB police.

Govinda Pura police had earlier raided the house of former Bigg Boss contestant Masthan too. Based on the information given by Masthan, police raided the house and office of Kannada producer Shankara Gowda. The drug investigations are stretching beyond boundaries. A Telugu ex-Bigg Boss contestant and actor by name Tanish Alladi was also summoned by the Bangalore police. He was asked to appear for an Inquiry on March 13. Tanish has expressed his displeasure about the news for, media has portrayed him as a culprit.

Tanish has said that he met Shankara Gowda. "It is true that I have received a notice from the Bangalore police as per 65 NDPS act. I met Karnataka Producer Shankara Gowda after my Bigg Boss tenure and had spoken about a movie. But that did not get fructified. This happened two years ago. This notice was given to collect the details from people who were around during this incident. Not only me, several other people who were around that time, have also been served notices to collect details," stated the Telugu actor.

Now, it remains to be seen which actresses will be summoned in connection with the Sandalwood drug racket.