Sandalwood star Sharan admitted to hospital

Bengaluru: Sandalwood actor Sharan was hospitalized at Mallige hospital due to stomach pain on Saturday. According to the reports, the actor was shooting for his upcoming film 'Avatar Purusha', directed by Simple Suni at HMT grounds in Bengaluru and the actor developed severe stomach pain while shooting.



Sharan was accompanied by his younger sister, actress Shruthi and said "He was back to shooting for his latest film 'Avatar Purusha' after a long gap due to COVID-19 lockdown and he was involved in a stunt sequence for the movie. I was told that he was not well for a few days and during this stunt practice pain increased. So, the team acted immediately and shifted him to the hospital. Now there is nothing serious to worry about Sharan's health, he will be back in action soon".

Avatar Purusha, produced by Pushkar Mallikarjunaiah, stars Sharan and Ashika Ranganath in lead roles. After shooting in Sandalwood returned to normalcy, Avatar Purusha resumed the pending shoot from September 14. The team was filming action scenes at HMT Ground, Bengaluru on Saturday.