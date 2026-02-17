AI Impact Summit 2026 LIVE: Day 2 Focus on Applied AI and Social Equity

The AI Impact Summit 2026 LIVE is now on its second day in New Delhi. The artificial intelligence conference 2026 is being held at Bharat Mandapam. On the first day, Narendra Modi opened the event. The expo has 600 startups and 13 country pavilions. He met young innovators and spoke about AI transformation India 2026.

According to AI Impact Summit Day 2 updates, today’s focus is on applied AI discussions 2026 and AI and social equity themes. Leaders are talking about how AI can help society and make life better for everyone. There are also AI governance discussions and sessions on AI ethics and inclusion. These talks are part of the AI policy summit highlights.

Union Health Minister J. P. Nadda is expected to launch two health projects that use AI. These are important AI innovation event updates and show how AI can improve healthcare in India.

Many world leaders are attending this AI leadership summit news event. Some of them are Emmanuel Macron, Pedro Sánchez and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

The government says the summit follows three main ideas, People, Planet and Progress, to guide global AI development.