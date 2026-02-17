Govt to develop Health City in Bharat Future City

Telangana will develop a world-class ‘Health City’ within the proposed Bharat Future City, envisioned as the most integrated healthcare and medical innovation ecosystem in the country. IT and Industries Minister Sridhar Babu announced this ambitious plan on Monday during a fireside chat at the ‘TAL Hospitals Health Fest 2026’ organised by the Touch A Life Foundation at T-Hub. The Minister stated that the Health City will be built to international standards, serving as a model for other states to emulate in the future. He emphasised that healthcare must transition from being reactive to predictive and preventive. Telangana is actively building this future by harnessing technology, research, and improved accessibility.

The government aims to leverage emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Computing, and Blockchain to ensure high-quality healthcare reaches remote and underserved regions. The proposed Health City will adopt a comprehensive ecosystem approach, integrating advanced medical infrastructure, cutting-edge research institutions, innovation clusters, and digital health technologies. This initiative is a central part of the broader strategy to position Telangana as a global hub for medical tourism, supported by a dedicated healthcare policy focused on quality, affordability, and global competitiveness.

Highlighting preventive initiatives, Sridhar Babu noted that the government is creating a health profile for every citizen. Large-scale cancer screening programmes for women are already underway to enable early detection and improve overall health outcomes. Furthermore, the state is committed to modernising government hospitals and upgrading public infrastructure to enhance standards of care through technology-driven systems.

Emphasising responsible data use, the Minister mentioned the launch of the AI-powered Telangana Digital Exchange to promote secure data-driven innovation across various sectors. The platform will enable ethical and interoperable use of data to improve service delivery. He concluded by inviting innovators and entrepreneurs to collaborate with the state to drive transformative and inclusive growth at the intersection of technology and medicine. The event saw participation from organisers Sai and Kishore alongside various healthcare stakeholders committed to this vision.