BJP seeks statewide electoral roll audit, flags demographic concerns

BJP chief N Ramachander Rao on Monday raised serious concerns over what he described as “a growing and engineered demographic change” across several parts of the state. Citing newly compiled data on Muslim population trends in Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), Rao urged Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and election authorities to ensure strict implementation of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) to safeguard the integrity of the electoral rolls.

Rao said while addressing the media on Monday the BJP had been studying demographic patterns emerging from Muslim population percentages across 123 municipalities. The data reveals striking variations, with some towns recording Muslim population above 50% while others remain below 5%. “These shifts cannot be ignored,” he said. “When demographic changes appear abrupt or inconsistent with earlier voter lists, it raises doubts about whether they are natural or engineered. The Election Commission must take this seriously.”

Presenting the data in support of his claim, he rolled out some of the details with percentages of the Muslim population: Bodhan (55.39%), Bhainsa (54.77%), and Kohir (57.94%) show the highest concentrations of the Muslim population. Zaheerabad (48.15%) and Tandur (42.94%) also record significant shares.

Several municipalities fall in the moderate range of 30–40%, including Nizamabad (41.27%), Adilabad (36.82%), Sadasivapet (35.22%), Kaghaznagar (34.72%) and Mahbubnagar (34.01%). Meanwhile, towns such as Karimnagar, Jagtial, Medak and Gadwal reflect balanced demographic mixes, while places like Pochampally (2.29%), Station Ghanpur (4.25%), and Tirumalagiri (4.27%) show minimal percentages.

Rao said these demographic patterns must be viewed alongside concerns raised by BJP workers regarding irregularities in the electoral rolls. He alleged that the party has received complaints from multiple districts pointing to dead voters still listed, fake or duplicate enrollments, double entries and what he described as possible foreign nationals infiltrating the voter lists through fraudulent documentation. “These issues, if left unaddressed, can distort the democratic process,” he said.

The BJP leader announced that the party would soon lodge a formal complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI), seeking a comprehensive audit of the state’s electoral rolls. “We will submit evidence and our demand is straightforward: weed out dead voters, remove fake entries, and ensure that only eligible Indian citizens remain on the rolls,” he said. Rao urged BLOs to conduct door‑to‑door verification rigorously as mandated under the SIR guidelines. “The SIR process exists to ensure purity and accuracy of the rolls. It must be implemented without compromise,” he said.