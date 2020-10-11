Sanjay Dutt Will To Start Shooting For KGF 2 On This Day 

Sandalwood actor Yash starrer KGF chapter 2 is in the final stages of its production. Fans have huge expectations from this movie because of the success of the first part.

Now, we have received some updates about this movie. It may be recalled that Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is portraying the powerful negative character of Adheera in this movie. Shooting for most of this actor's portions is said to have been already completed but a few scenes are yet to be completed.

The actor, who is suffering from Cancer, is under treatment for this disease. Recently, the actor had taken part in the shooting of his movie "Shanshera" and fans were inquisitive about his presence in KGF chapter 2 sets. Now we hear that the actor will complete the balance portions of his part in November and the shooting will be held in Mumbai in all probabilities, it is being speculated considering the actor's health condition.

As per the original plan, the movie should have got released in the month of October on 23, throughout the world. But the Corona disease which played havoc in the country jeopardized the whole execution. This is not the fate of KGF chapter 2 alone, as we hear that many movies got impacted by corona situation.

Currently, the KGF team has initiated the leg of its production and discussions are going on about new date for the release of the movie. Reliable sources say that the movie will have a grand worldwide release in 2021 on January 14, which happens to be Sankranthi, a huge festival for South Indians.

Recently the team was spotted near the coastal areas of Mangalore along with actor Yash. The KGF crew completed a few sequences, it is learnt. This movie is helmed by Prashanth Neel and is bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur. The camera and Music for this big budget movie is handled by Bhuvan Gowda and Ravi Basrur respectively.