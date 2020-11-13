Shankar's Kannada Debut With KGF Actor Yash?

Sandalwood actor Yash who rose to the ranks of heroes at national and international level after the magnum opus KGF Chapter 1, is said to have got a call from famous Kollywood director Shankar who is currently busy with the making "Indian 2" with Kamal Haasan.

We hear that Shankar narrated a story line which has impressed Yash. Shankar is reportedly intending to do a multistarrer movie even before the completion of his "Indian 2".

If a report doing the rounds is anything to be believed, then Yash has been approached by Shankar to play a lead role in the said movie. Besides, the director has also planned to rope in Vijay Sethupathi and other south Indian top stars for the project. If all goes well, this movie will mark the Sandalwood debut of Kollywood director Shankar.

We also hear that this movie will be shot in five languages including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, kannada, and Malayalam. The movie is most likely to go on floors in January 2021, after the official announcement.

However, Shankar is yet to resume his shooting of the film Indian 2 which was stalled after a mishap on the sets with crew members suffering damage. The mishap resulted in the death of three technicians and about ten people were injured when a crane fell on the sets of "Indian 2".

The makers of the film Lyca Productions are yet to give a green signal for the resumption of Indian 2 with proper precautionary measures. Reliable sources say that the production house has requested actor Kamal Haasan and director Shankar to cut their remunerations to compensate the losses they have incurred because of the tragic incident.

An official announcement is awaited in this regard by the end of this month. Indian 2 is a sequel to the hit movie "Indian' which was released in the year 1996. The sequel is supposed to be a political thriller. Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Vivek will be seen in pivotal roles in this movie.