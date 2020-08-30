Shivarajkumar To Play Army Officer In Kannada-Telugu Bilingual

Kannada actor Century Star Shivrajkumar, who's recently taken charge of Sandalwood is also gearing up for his next movie.

The Kannada hatrick hero has played a variety of roles in his career all his life. So his fans were wondering what kind of roles he would play in his upcoming movie. The latest we hear is that Shivannna, as he fondly called by his fans, will be seen as a military officer in his next movie.

The movie which will be made in both Kannada and Telugu is being produced by a Hyderabad based industrialist Srikanth Dhulipudi. The producer has said that this movie will be produced on a huge scale. This movie which will have romance, sentiment and action will connect to every section of audience, feels the producer. Ram Dhulipudi will be making his debut as the director for this movie. The producer is confident that Shivarajkumar fans will be thrilled and elated after seeing the actor in a military uniform.

The film poster has been well received by the people. The photo shoot of the movie will be done in November. Stay tuned for updates.