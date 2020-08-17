Spotted: Challenging Star Darshan Riding Bullock Cart

Sandalwood Challenging Star Darshan visited Mysore after his visit to Dharwad to celebrate the birthday of his most dear producer Sandesh Nagaraj.



This appears like a token of gratitude for the producer who was instrumental behind the growth of the star in the film industry by producing several movies like Iraavatha, Prince, Viraat, Ambareesha, and many other films which were blockbusters in Darshan's career.

Not only this, we also learnt that Sandesh Nagaraj had helped the actor during many other stages of his life. It has been a practice for Darshan to come to Mysore to wish and celebrate the producer's birthday every year.

Prior to his Mysore visit Darshan had been to Dharwad to visit and pay a visit to ex-minister Vinay kulakarni's dairy farm. He was not only seen interacting with fans but was also spotted riding a bullock cart with Vinay kulakarni.

Darshan Thoogudeepa will be next seen in Roberrt in which the actor will be seen in a never before seen avatar. The movie is directed by Tharun Sudhir, who is known for making hit movies like Navagraha which also starred Darshan. Roberrt is distributed by Umapathy films. Arjun Janya has scored the music in the film. The movie stars Asha Bhat, Jagapathi Babu, Ravi Kishan and P Ravi Shankar in key roles. The movie will hit theatres after the situation turns normal.



