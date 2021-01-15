Spotted: Darshan Doing Wildlife Photography At Nagarahole Forests

Sandalwood challenging star Darshan who loves to do some wildlife photography during his free time had headed to Nagarahole's Abhayaranya to capture the nature's beauty.



The actor, who is staying in the vicinity of the forest, was seen busy taking the pictures of forest animals. A picture of Darshan taking the photo of a tiger at Nagarahole forest has gone viral on social media.



Fans who became aware of the actor's entry into the forest mobbed the actor to get selfies with him. The actor, who obliged his fans, entered the forest after making them happy.



Darshan, one of the most popular and sought after action heroes in Sandalwood, is awaiting the release of his most awaited movie 'Roberrt' in theatres. It may be recalled that the actor had stated that he is averse to releasing movies through OTT platforms as it involves the hard work of a lot of people.



Besides, Darshan had iterated that he would wait for months to make sure hua movies would release in theatres and also the technicians got their due.