Stop Piracy, Says Puneeth Rajkumar Over Rishab Shetty's Hero Leak

Sandalwood power star Puneeth Rajkumar has come out in support of actor and producer Rishab Shetty who had released a video of himself venting out his fury against the piracy menace in the cinema industry. The movie "Hero" produced, directed, starring Rishab was recently released in theatres. But within a day, the links of pirated copy of the movie was found on the internet websites.



Rishab was furious about this and had vented out his fury in the video. Puneeth Rajkumar who is currently busy with the promotional activities of his upcoming movie 'Yuvarathnaa' has also spoken against the piracy issue eating into the profits of the filmmakers who go to great lengths to make a movie form scratch to the finish.

Puneeth Rajkumar shared his view on the issue of piracy. "It is not easy to fight against the technology. To stop piracy we have to first transform ourselves. I request all the fans and the movie audience to stop when they notice piracy. Do not watch pirated copies of movies. How much ever strong the cyber crime department might become, it is difficult to stop piracy.

Technology has changed. They capture them with their mobile cameras and upload them on the internet. Hence we have to change ourselves, and then only we can prevent this menace called piracy," said Puneeth Rajkumar.

The actor further has said that movie theatres are the right platforms to watch movies. Hence films must be watched in theatres only and people must try to prevent piracy when they come across such incidents. Puneeth Rajkumar Starrer Yuvarathnaa is going to be released in theatres on April 1. The movie which is directed by Santhosh Anandrram has Sayesha, Dolly Dhananjay, Sonu Gowda, Prakash Raj and others in the star cast.