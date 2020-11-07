Sudeep Tollywood Debut With Malalayam Movie Aiyyappanum Koshiyum Telugu Remake

A Malayalam movie titled "Aiyyappanum Koshiyum" which was lauded by critics will be remade in Telugu. There is buzz doing the rounds about Sandalwood actor Kichcha Sudeep getting ready to enact the role portrayed by Prithviraj Sukumaran.

The Tollywood movie, which is yet to be titled will be directed by K Chandra under the banner Sithara Entertainment in which Pawan Kalyan will be in the lead role.

This movie is bankrolled by Naga Vamshi. The movie deals with the egoistic competition and clashes between a police officer by name Ayyappan Nair, and a former Havaldar Koshi Kuriyan. Biju Menon's character will be reprised by Tollywood Power Star Pawan Kalyan.

The team believes that Koshi Kuriyan role is best suited for Sudeep. The actor who has reportedly heard the bound script is said to be happy about the role. Sources say that Pawan, Sudeep combination matches very well on the screen.

This movie will be re-made in Hindi and Tamil also along with Telugu. Sasikumar will be doing one of the roles in Tamil version. On the other hand, thr Hindi version which will be produced under J A Entertainment is bankrolled by John Abraham. However, the final star cast in the Hindi version is yet to be finalized.