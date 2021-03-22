Sudeep's Kotigobba 3 Pre-release Event in Chitradurga

Kichcha Sudeep starrer Kotigobba 3 is all set to release on April 23. Sudeep fans can't wait to give Sudeep movie rousing reception. The promotional activities for this movie was given a start officially on the occasion of a silver jubilee function held to celebrate 25 years of cinema journey of Sudeep in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, actors, Shivarajkumar, Ramesh Arvind, Ravichandran and others.

Now, Kotigobba 3 team are now planning to hold a pre-release function of the movie at Chitradurga, the fort city of Karnataka on April 20. Chitradurga has the history of giving grand openings for Sudeep's movies. Hence, there is a belief that Chitradurga is a lucky place for the actor. Hence the team has selected Chitradurga for the pre-release function of Kotigobba 3.

The movie is directed by Shiva Karthik and is bankrolled by Soorappa Babu. Madonna Sabastien, Shraddha das, Aftab Shivadasaani, Ravi Shankar, and others will be seen in the star cast of the movie. Arjun Janya has scored the Music for this movie.

Prior to this movie, Puneeth Rajkumar starrer 'Yuvarathnaa' will be released on April 1 and "Salaga' which is directed by Duniya Vijay, will be hitting theatres on April 15. Hence "Kotigobba 3" will get released only after the release of these two movies. Meanwhile, a social thinker and writer by name Ahoratra has alleged that Sudeep fans who invaded his house have tried to kill him. A case has been booked related to this incident at Chennammanakere Achukattu police station. We hear that some office bearers of Kichcha Sudeep fans association were detained in this connection and are being questioned.