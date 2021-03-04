TN Seetharam in Kannadathi, But Conditions Apply

Renowned Kannada director T N Seetharam expressed his deep appreciation about the kannada serial "Kannadathi" for four reasons. Firstly, because it revolves around Kannada language. Secondly, it is because the story was given by his friend Parameshwar. The third reason being it is directed by Pandu Patil who once was an associate director to T N Seetharam. Fourth reason is because it is getting positive response from the viewers on "Magalu Janaki" group.

The director had expressed his desire to enact a role in the serial 'Kanndathi". Viewers of this serial love the show because of its natural twists in the story without going to extremes. The viewers had speculated that Seetharam would appear in the role of father of Bhuvi. They had imagined that CSP would get Varudhini released after she got arrested in a drug related case by becoming her advocate. But none of these things happened in the serial. Varudhini got released through another advocate after her father dies due to a snake bite. Seetharam has said that his guest role got cancelled after some discussions. In this connection, Colors Kannada business head Parameshwar Gundkal had shared a video of Seetharam in which the director had given his consent to act in the serial. "Our beloved Seetharam has given his consent to act in this serial "Kannadathi" but has sent his voice note stating that "conditions apply".