TN Seetharam Seeks Title Suggestions From Viewers For New TV Serial

Kannada director TN Seetharam, who has his own audience in Karnataka, is all set to commence his new serial. His previous serial was the top TV show "Magalu Janaki".

The director is currently busy preparing for his new serial, the shooting of which will commence after Ugadi (Kannada New Year). But the director is yet to decide the title of his new serial. In a latest development, TN Seetharam has sought the help of viewers requesting them to suggest a title for his new project.

"Can you suggest a title for my new serial, but I cannot reveal the storyline right now!I know it is difficult to give the title without knowing the story, but it is inevitable! It need not necessarily start with "M" like my other serials, but it is better if it is in Kannada.

A beautiful word or never mind even if they are a group of words. I will definitely like it. Thanks," stated the director on his facebook.

More than 3000 replies have been posted for this director's appeal. People have suggested thousands of titles like "Ambara", " Hombelaku", "Mareechike" , "Sampreethi", "Mahamanvantara" and so on.

By the way, TN Seetharam's upcoming serial will have a mix of political and Social problems. The story will be based around a pivotal character who is suffering with a peculiar disease. This will have a lead actress who will go beyond boundaries to tread the path of achievement.

Nandini Gowda, Chaitra, Srinivas Prabhu, Pravin D Rao will play vital roles in this serial. TN Seetharam will be seen as a lawyer who has a social responsibility. It remains to be seen which title the team is going to select for this serial.