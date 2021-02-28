Upendra To Join Kabza Sets On March 3

Sandalwood Real Star Upendra will be resuming the shooting of his movie "Kabza" which was held up due to Corona menace. We hear Upendra will rejoin Kabza team on March 3. Currently, Upendra is busy shooting for a Telugu movie in Hyderabad.

Kabza is being directed by R Chandru and will be produced at Pan India level. The shooting is expected to commence with a jail scene, we hear. Art director Shivakumar has erected a huge set for this scene.

This movie is based on the story of a gangster. Another Sandalwood actor Sudeep will be seen in a character called Bhargav Bhakshi in this movie which is being produced under Shri Siddeshwara Entertainment Banner and is bankrolled by M T B Ngaraj. Ravi Basrur will be scoring the music for the movie.

The team is planning to finish the portions within about two months including action block, and talkie portions. The other artists who will be taking part in this shooting schedule are Kabir Dhuhan Singh, Kota Srinivas, Kamaraju and others. The movie will be shot in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu and will be dubbed into Marathi, Malayam, Bengali, and Hindi languages.