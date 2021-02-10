Valmiki Ratna For Sudeep, Fans Mob Actor in Davanagere

Sandalwood actor Kichcha Sudeep was bestowed with "Valmiki Ratna" award by Shri Prasannananda Swamiji in Davanagere.

A sea of humanity witnessed this event and thousands of people thronged the event stage to have a glimpse of the Kannada star. This program was arranged on the occasion of Valmiki festival held in the premises of Valmiki Guru Peeta.

This award was given recognising the actor's achievement in Social and Cultural field. The cut outs of Sudeep put up by his fans donned the place right from the entrance of the road of Rajana Halli. People from other parts of the state had come in buses, tractors, tempo travel vehicles, and other modes of transportation to witness this event. Sudeep, who arrived in a helicopter at 3 pm was surrounded by a huge crowd. Youngsters, who were holding flags were shouting slogans to welcome the actor. Police could not control the crowd in spite of lathi charges.

Fans of Sudeep were trespassing by pushing even lady constables, and police sub-inspectors. Bouncers warded off several fans who tried to take selfies after claiming the stage. In the melee, more than 300 chairs got damaged. Police who could not control the crowd became mute spectators and were just standing, and watching the program on Dias.

Even though people broke barricades and rushed inside, the police were standing helplessly. Hence security measure taken by the organizers was a total failure. Youths were seen dancing madly for a Valmiki song. The hungama continued till the end. People gathered on the top of buildings to see their favourite actor while he was returning to the helipad. The superintendent of police himself who got enraged by the acts of the mad crowd tried himself to control the onslaughts of the crowd but in vain.