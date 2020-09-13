Vishnu Smaraka In Mysuru Will Be More Than Just A Memorial

After a long struggle for about eleven years, it has been decided that late Sandalwood actor Dr Vishnuvardhan's memorial Vishnu Smaraka will finally be built in Mysore.

In fact, it is a known fact that Vishnuvardhan had a lot of attachment with Mysore for he was born and spent a good part of his life in this city. Vishnuvardhan did his initial schooling in Mysore. The actor used to get elated whenever his shooting schedules were fixed in Mysore. He spent his younger days at Chamundipuram with his parents. Chamundi Hills was said to be his favourite location.

Now, the memorial will come with many unique features and the wife of the late actor Bharati has expressed her happiness about these developments. Another exciting news for Lovers of art and prospective artists is that for the first time in South India, a branch of Pune's Film and Television Institute of India will start functioning here.

This will facilitate young and upcoming drama and film artists. After sorting out many controversies pertaining to the acquisition of land which was reserved for the construction of the memorial, Karnataka Chief Minister Yedeyurappa will conduct Bhoomi puja on September 15.

Throwing more light on the memorial, Vishnuvardhan's son-in-law Anirudh has said, "Vishnuvardhan memorial will be a great gift for the state, and it will be a model structure for the whole of South India." The Vishnu Smaraka will be constructed near Mysuru which is Karnataka's cultural capital. The memorial will come up at Haalalu village near Udburu gate.

Karnataka government has sanctioned about eleven crores for this project which will be spread over 5.5 acres. The height of the actor's statue will be about six feet. To ensure this structure will stand as a symbol of art and a real gift to Kannada movie buffs, it has been decided to have a museum, acting institute, forum for Drama festivals, and a venue for cine festivals in the same land.

Unusual photographs of the late actor together with the things he used to use, and his awards will be displayed in the Museum, it is learnt. It may be recalled that after the sad demise of the actor in 2009 December, it was proposed that a memorial be built in Bangalore. But it was stalled due to various reasons. But the late actor's wife Bharati had requested the government to build the structure in Mysuru, which was close to her husband's heart.

In the year 2017, the land for this purpose was sanctioned but due to protests from farmers the work got stalled. Now, after the court dismissed their petitions, the work will resume.