Rocking Star Yash is on seventh heaven what with his both his professional and personal life going great guns, he couldn't have asked for more. The Sandalwood actor, who became a household name, after the release of his much talked about gold mine story KGF, recently rang in his 34 and his colleagues from across industries greeted the actor. Besides, Yash's die hard fan for a huge cake made for the occasion which Yash cut.



Now, fans were expecting some kind of update from the makers of KGF sequel. But director Prashanth Neel disappointed the fans by telling them that the plan had been shelved due to some unavoidable circumstances much to the distress of fans.

However, they were in for a surprise when another filmmaker announced a movie with Yash on his birthday. But before you think this is a new movie. Let me tell you that this movie titled My Name is Kiraataka had to start even before the sequel of KGF went on floor. There were even talks that the movie had been shelved. Now, we hear that the makers are keen on finishing off the project. So if you are wondering what next for Yash after KGF 2, now you know the answer.

Filmmaker Anil who had earlier worked in movies like Dilwala, Rambo 2 and Shakthi will wield the megaphone for Yash's My Name is Kiraataka. The director has just finished with two projects namely Shiva 143 and Kaaneyagidhare. The director will soon begin the production of Yash's My Name is Kiraataka.

Yash is currently busy with the shooting of his next movie with Prashanth Neel titled KGF Chapter 2. The crew recently shot portions of the movie near Andhra Pradesh and now back in Hyderabad to shoot a few mor scenes. There is no official confirmation on when Yash will join the sets of My Name is Kiraataka.

The Sandalwood actor is also said to be doing a cameo in Puri Jagannadh's Jana Gana Mana. For now, we have to wait and watch when he will join the sets of the Puri movie as there is no announcement on the same till date.